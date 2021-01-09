Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.30.

CYTK stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The company had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $7,757,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 7,716 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $162,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at $598,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 476,811 shares of company stock worth $8,586,022. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after acquiring an additional 739,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 576,349 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,913,000 after acquiring an additional 181,579 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 1,672,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,205,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.