Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jamf (BATS:JAMF) to Hold

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jamf stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Jamf Company Profile

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

