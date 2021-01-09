Zacks Investment Research Lowers Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Luna Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.58.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.75 million, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 553.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 243.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

