Zacks Investment Research Lowers NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.45.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $838.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.48. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 4,676,336 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 29.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,152,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 626,300 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 63.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,404,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 547,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 453,913 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

