Zacks Investment Research Lowers OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised OneMain from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised OneMain from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.14.

NYSE:OMF opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.35. OneMain has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,405,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,162,000 after purchasing an additional 151,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,137 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 294,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 129,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

