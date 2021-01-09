Zacks Investment Research Lowers Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

OMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.35.

OMI stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,814. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

