Zacks Investment Research Lowers Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 588.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 242.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 70.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 290,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 119,997 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

