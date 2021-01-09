Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $257.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.37 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Liner bought 5,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $33,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,594.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CECO Environmental by 88.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 225,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.