Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JNCE. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of JNCE stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 478,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,024. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $291.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.36). On average, equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

