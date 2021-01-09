Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PTC Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The business had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Matthew B. Klein sold 3,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $268,056.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $42,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $60,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 784,870 shares of company stock worth $47,603,183. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 114.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after buying an additional 397,731 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

