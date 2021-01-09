Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.91. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.08% and a negative net margin of 35,448.34%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 4,398,602 shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,727,133.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

