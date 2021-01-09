Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TGP. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TGP opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,451 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

