Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.67.

ZLAB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 69.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Zai Lab by 381.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zai Lab by 37.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZLAB stock traded up $6.02 on Monday, reaching $145.84. 615,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average of $91.91. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $149.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

