Zano Market Cap Hits $5.00 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. Zano has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $52,882.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zano has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00023219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00104936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.90 or 0.00587413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00222112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00050254 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,488,740 coins and its circulating supply is 10,459,240 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

