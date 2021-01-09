Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $15,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $405.47 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $415.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,943.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.