Zelwin (ZLW) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $282.07 million and $242,408.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zelwin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.45 or 0.00011104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00106060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.00443443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00222132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00050669 BTC.

Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,433,009 tokens. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com.

