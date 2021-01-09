Zen Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $2.30 Million (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 143.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $6,190.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 285.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.87 or 0.00287325 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000751 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00152829 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001541 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

