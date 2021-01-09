Zero Hits One Day Volume of $48,296.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Zero has a market cap of $895,278.33 and approximately $48,296.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0941 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00195375 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00032573 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00039012 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,513,092 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

