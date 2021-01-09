Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.08.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,560,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,473,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,424,000 after buying an additional 290,790 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $158.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 993.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.44. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

