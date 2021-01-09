Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zogenix during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Zogenix by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.