-$0.18 EPS Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Points International reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.84 million. Points International had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.51%.

PCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Points International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. Points International has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 million, a P/E ratio of 131.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Points International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Points International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Points International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

