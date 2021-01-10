-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of ADAP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 1,251,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,120. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $804.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,531 shares of company stock valued at $50,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

