-$0.30 EPS Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The Children’s Place posted earnings of $1.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLCE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,121 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 967.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 446,634 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,468,000.

Shares of PLCE stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.52. 639,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,381. The firm has a market cap of $780.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

