$0.33 EPS Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.43. The Williams Companies reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $632,483,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after buying an additional 3,264,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after buying an additional 2,011,121 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,053,000 after purchasing an additional 566,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,333,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,463,000 after acquiring an additional 689,706 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $21.30. 13,048,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,440,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 193.65, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

