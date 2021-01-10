$0.34 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. First Community reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCCO. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in First Community in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Community by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,062. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.80.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

