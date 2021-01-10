$0.46 EPS Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.50. Thomson Reuters posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.62. 407,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.