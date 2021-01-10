$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.55. NetScout Systems reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NTCT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,370,000 after acquiring an additional 175,201 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,662,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,666 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,020,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,767,000 after acquiring an additional 225,489 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after acquiring an additional 471,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 495,680 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

