$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

APOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 131.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 37,272 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 25.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APOG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 219,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

