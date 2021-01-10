$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Lindsay reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. Lindsay’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

LNN stock traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.00. The company had a trading volume of 116,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.34. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $144.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

