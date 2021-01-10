0Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $20.57 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a total market cap of $20.57 million and $243,534.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0Chain has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 0Chain

0Chain is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

