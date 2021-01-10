$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $947.80 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.49 million.

Several research firms recently commented on TFII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,098. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

