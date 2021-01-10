$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $787.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,998,000 after buying an additional 409,252 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 806.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,871. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.51 and its 200-day moving average is $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

