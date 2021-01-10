$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBSI. ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of BBSI stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $70.21. The stock had a trading volume of 34,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,087. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $536.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $275,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,224 shares of company stock valued at $368,236 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 37.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 217,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 59,652 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 20.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 113.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

