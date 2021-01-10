$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 241.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $29.66.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $11,162,051.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,155,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,621,966 shares of company stock valued at $910,044,621. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Avantor by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth $3,520,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Avantor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

