$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to post sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. BidaskClub upgraded CMS Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Cfra cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in CMS Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

