$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.98 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.08.

Shares of AVY traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.75. The company had a trading volume of 664,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,315. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.31. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 11.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 10.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

