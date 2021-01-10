$141.67 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to announce sales of $141.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.05 million and the lowest is $105.10 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $810.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $876.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $844.10 million to $922.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

NYSE:PK opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 605.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

