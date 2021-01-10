$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $27.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

