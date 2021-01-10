$2.50 EPS Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the highest is $2.71. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $2.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.88.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $365.46. The company had a trading volume of 994,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.29 and a 200-day moving average of $338.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 86.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

