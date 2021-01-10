21st Century Technology (LON:C21) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15,000.00

21st Century Technology PLC (LON:C21) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as £150 ($195.98) and last traded at £150 ($195.98), with a volume of 3400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £155 ($202.51).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,457.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,327.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £13.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21,428.57.

21st Century Technology Company Profile (LON:C21)

21st Century Technology plc provides solutions to the transport community, solving complex requirements on and off the vehicles in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. It operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. The company offers CCTV, passenger counting, telematics and driver behavior, on-board Wi-Fi, and passenger systems for buses; FFCCTV, track and surrounds, video data retrieval, platform and premises, in-carriage, pantograph monitoring, and passenger systems for the freight and passenger rail markets; and mobile CCTV, passenger counting, driver behavior, passenger Wi-Fi, infotainment, and associated depot infrastructure to other public service and commercial vehicles.

