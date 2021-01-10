$29.28 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to post $29.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.91 billion and the lowest is $28.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $28.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $120.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.47 billion to $122.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $113.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.18 billion to $114.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.99.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,035,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,882,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.15 and a 200 day moving average of $105.38. The company has a market cap of $414.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

