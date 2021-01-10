2key.network (2KEY) Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $906,220.67 and $371,895.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2key.network token can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.40 or 0.04400108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00307053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,606,426 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network.

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

