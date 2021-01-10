3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) PT Raised to $27.00 at Craig Hallum

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

