3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

3M (NYSE:MMM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.10 and its 200 day moving average is $165.16. The company has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.