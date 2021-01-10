$4.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report sales of $4.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 billion and the highest is $4.44 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $14.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.83 billion to $15.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $18.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

TEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE TEN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $715.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.91.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 254,240 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $2,781,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 450,047 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $4,639,984.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,593,548 shares of company stock worth $17,127,803. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tenneco by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.