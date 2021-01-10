$40.27 Million in Sales Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce sales of $40.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.50 million and the highest is $44.18 million. Cryoport posted sales of $9.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 335.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $70.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.90 million to $74.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $196.05 million, with estimates ranging from $189.57 million to $211.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,881 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,727 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $61,520,000 after acquiring an additional 113,315 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,021,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 690,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 100.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.60. 565,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

