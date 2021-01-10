4D pharma plc (DDDD.L) (LON:DDDD) Trading 4.6% Higher

4D pharma plc (DDDD.L) (LON:DDDD)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62). 2,044,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,153,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.50 ($1.55).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of £162.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company's development programs include Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome and Thetanix for paediatric crohn's disease. It also develops immuno-oncology products comprising MRx0518, MRx0573, and MRx1299 for solid tumors, and MRx0518 for pancreatic cancer; respiratory products, such as MRx-4DP0004 for asthma and COVID-19; central nervous system products, including MRx0005 and MRx0029 for neurodegeneration; and platform products comprising vaccines and autoimmune.

