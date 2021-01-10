500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut 500.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 3rd.

Shares of WBAI opened at $12.10 on Friday. 500.com has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $519.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

