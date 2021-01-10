$6.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.47. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings of $7.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $11.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.39.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $126,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $1,086,137.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,891.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,813 shares of company stock valued at $22,154,116. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $320.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.26 and its 200 day moving average is $236.32.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

