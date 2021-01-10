$676.44 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report sales of $676.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $660.90 million to $700.00 million. Splunk reported sales of $791.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.23 and its 200 day moving average is $194.24. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Splunk has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

